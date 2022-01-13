Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Superstar Nagarjuna On Why He Was 'Worried' And 'Proud' With His Son's Divorce With Wife Samantha Prabhu

Actor Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna in an interview has opened up about his as well as his son's situation and take on the divorce in exclusive interview. In his interview he has been vocal about the fact that he was worried as to how the situation would be dealt with.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu in a picture from their time as a married couple (left) and actor-producer Nagarjuna (right) as he spoke about his take on the separation.

2022-01-14T00:17:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 12:17 am

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna says he was "very worried" for his son Naga Chaitanya after his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as per a news report by News18.

Actor-producer Nagarjuna has spoken out about his son Naga Chaitanya's demeanour during his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all," Nagarjuna told while talking to a publication. 'He was not compelled to speak a single word. I was concerned about him, as any father would be'. He, on the other hand, was more concerned about me than I was about him. 'Are you okay, Dad?' he'd ask, and I'd be like, 'Isn't that what I should be asking you?'.

In an Instagram post last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split. They both posted about their breakup in the same way. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu has addressed rumours that she is to blame for the divorce on several occasions, Naga Chaitanya has only recently addressed the issue.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya discussed his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce with a few journalists during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. He stated that if she is content, he is content. He went on to say that 'at this point, divorce was the best option.'

 
 
 
"It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he said in Telugu, as reported by a publication he spoke to.

Earlier, in an interview with a publication retrospective on 2021’s stylish players, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about the social media trolling that she's frequently had to face. She also spoke about the emotional desolation she endured in the wake of her separation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya blazoned their split in October 2021, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

