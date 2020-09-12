Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Dies Of Kidney Failure

Aditya was battling kidney related ailments for a long time. Several celebrities from the world of music have expressed their grief mourned his death.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan took to Facebook to mourn his friend's loss. "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more!! Just can't believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being!! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can't come to terms with this!! Love you brother ... miss you," commented Mahadevan.

Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also expressed his grief. “Deeply anguished by the heart breaking news of young musician #AdityaPaudwal’s demise at such an early age! He was a rising star and a talented musician! We all share the grief of Smt Anuradha Paudwal and family!” he tweeted.

Singer-composer Kaushal S. Inamdar said that he’ll miss not working with the late composer. "Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I'll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati," he tweeted.

Famous Ghazal singer Tauseef Akhtar tweeted, “Very sad to hear that we have lost #AdityaPaudwal, a very young and talented musician-composer. I am deeply pained by this news and send my prayers and condolences to #AnuradhaPaudwal Ji and Kavita Paudwal Tulpule on this huge loss. May the Lord grant him peace.”

Aditya Paudwal is survived by his mother and sister.

