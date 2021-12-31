Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

The actress says that everyone who worked in director Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' was immersed into that world.

Actress Sara Ali Khan played the role of Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'.

2021-12-31T04:06:00+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 4:06 am

It was the first time that actress Sara Ali Khan was working with senior actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in recently released film 'Atrangi Re'. While her first reaction after meeting Kumar was predictable, she reveals that once the film's shooting started, everyone left their real identities out the sets and gave themselves to director Aanand L Rai's world.

The film bring Aanand L Rai together with Tamil star Dhanush after seven years. The two worked together last in 'Raanjhanaa', which was a success. Rai and Kumar are coming together for the first time, with their second film 'Raksha Bandhan' in the post production stage.

Recalling her reaction after meeting Akshay Kumar on sets for the first time, Khan tells us, "The first time I saw him, yes I was a big nervous because I was like, 'oh God, it's Akshay Kumar'. Firstly, he is a very humble person and secondly Aanand Ji's environment was too immersive."

Calling the entire unit, Rai's 'puppets', Khan sounds content with the environment the director build for the everyone on sets.

"We were all just Aanand ji's puppets on the set. And even in that, Akshay sir and Dhanush sir, who are so much more senior, had become much more equals to me and each other that we even assumed," shares the actress.

Khan, who played the character of Rinku in 'Atrangi Re' has earlier stated, how Rai, helped her take on the character and leave behind the impact, the failure of 'Love Aaj Kal' had on her.

She said, "After 'Love Aaj Kal released', I had lost quite a lot of confidence because I was touted as the next big star after 'Simmba' and then I was suddenly brought down after 'Love Aaj Kal'.That's when Aanand ji said that 'Love Aaj Kal was flop for Sara but not for my Rinku. So, my Rinku can't suffer and you have to get it back together and you have got to kill it'."

Yashika Mathur
