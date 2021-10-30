Members from Indian film fraternity reached Bengaluru on Saturday to pay respect to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday. Actors Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR were among many who arrived at Kanteerava Studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Rajkumar's body has been kept on display by the state for fans and friends to visit. The final rites will be performed on Sunday with full State Honour.

Jr NTR was seen consoling Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar.

Filmmakers Prabhudeva and Prashant Neel and actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Kannada star Yash also arrived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

According to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Rajkumar's daughter has reached New Delhi from the US and will reach Bengaluru by 7pm on Saturday. However, since last rites are not performed after sunset, they will happen on Sunday (October 31).

Rajkumar died on October 29 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was rushed to Vikram hospital and admitted in ICU. However, he could not be saved. He is survived by wife and two daughters. He was 46.

Meanwhile, Red alert has been issued in Karnataka. A fan committed suicide after hearing the news of the National award winning actor's death while two suffered a heart attack.

With Inputs From Pinkvilla