Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Kangana Ranaut In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

The Andheri metropolitan court in Mumbai issued a bailable warrant against bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday after she failed to appear before it on charges of defamation against her by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The court's magistrate had issued summons to Kangana on February 1, and directed her to appear before it on March 1.

However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday following which the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Last month, the police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

With PTI Inputs

