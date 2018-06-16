The Website
16 June 2018 Last Updated at 5:52 pm National

Eliminate Militancy, Appeals Aurangzeb's Father To Centre As Scores Bid Farewell To Rifleman

Mohd Hanif said his son sacrificed himself for the nation and added that not only Jammu and Kashmir, but the whole nation is feeling the pain of his loss
Outlook Web Bureau
Eliminate Militancy, Appeals Aurangzeb's Father To Centre As Scores Bid Farewell To Rifleman
Eliminate Militancy, Appeals Aurangzeb's Father To Centre As Scores Bid Farewell To Rifleman
Mohd Hanif, the father of rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by militants in Pulwama's Gusoo, made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state, as he laid his son to rest.

Speaking to ANI, Mohd Hanif said his son sacrificed himself for the nation and added that not only Jammu and Kashmir, but the whole nation is feeling the pain of his loss.

"My son has abided by his pledge, he kept his promise. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request central and state governments to eliminate militancy," he said.

Scores of people bid a tearful farewell to Aurangzeb at his native village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Video Shows Militants Interrogating Army Jawan Aurangzeb Before He Was Shot Dead 

While the jawan was laid to rest with full state honours, locals raised slogans of 'Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe' (May Aurangzeb remain immortal) at the last rites ceremony. Furthermore, locals raised anti-Pakistan slogans to express their outrage over Aurangzeb's killing.

The rifleman's bullet-ridden body was recovered from Pulwama district on June 14, hours after he was abducted by terrorists.

The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home on account of the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle.

After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Shopian.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Poonch Shopian Indian Army Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National News Analysis

