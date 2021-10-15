Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

Congress had protested his use of war medals and military honours in the poll campaign.

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi
Election Commission Of India (ECI) | PTI

Trending

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T21:06:07+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 9:06 pm

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has turned down the Congress’s complaint against Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, the BJP candidate in the bypoll for the Mandi parliamentary constituency. It related to the use of his photographs, army honours and medals that he received for bravery in the Kargil War.

This is quite a blow to the Congress which had been accusing the BJP as well as Brig (Rtd) Thakur for flaunting the Indian army cap, insignia and medals in his photographs for the campaign. The photographs were  being circulated on social media and on hoardings in Mandi.

The party had claimed that use of the medals and Indian army insignia was in violation of the model code of conduct and the ECI guidelines issued in 2019. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer C. Paulrasu said on October 15 that he had forwarded the Congress complaint to the ECI.

“Today, I have received the ECI’s response stating that there is no bar on a contesting person, who had earlier participated in the war during his service or earned honours, on displaying the medals with his photographs. The complaint has thus been disposed of,” he said.

Pranay Pratap Singh, a practising advocate of the High Court and member of the Congress’s legal cell, had filed the complaint, asking the Election Commission to take note of social media posts and photographs of Brigadier (Rtd) Thakur as it “amounted to serious violation of the ECI guidelines”.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Earlier, Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, wife of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had accused the BJP of trying to play with the sentiments of ex-servicemen by projecting Khushal Thakur as a Kargil War hero. She had also committed a faux pas when she remarked that Kargil was a small battle, not a full-scale war.

However, when Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ridiculed her for the remarks, Pratibha Singh swiftly took her words back and praised the army and those soldiers who had made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country’s borders.

Commanding 18 Grenadiers, Brigadier (Rtd) Thakur had led the capture of the Tololing peak and Tiger hill in the 1999 Kargil War.

The BJP, on its part, criticised the Congress for fielding Kanhaiya Kumar as a star campaigner in the Mandi bypoll.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Election Commission Election Commission of India (ECI) Kargil War National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Kashmiri Journalists To PCI Team: We Work In An Extremely Hostile Environment

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Delhi Police Registers Case After AIIMS Medico Alleges Rape By Colleague

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement