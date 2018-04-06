The Website
06 April 2018

Dust Storm Hits Delhi, City Plunges Into Darkness

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-File
A dust storm hit Delhi this evening, plunging the city into darkness and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the national capital.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Raisina Hill complex, seat of the government and the bungalow zone, were shrouded by dust kicked up by gusty winds which was followed by light drizzle.

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.

A Meteorological (MeT) official said the department was tabulating the complete report on the incident.

Office-goers and others were seen curiously peeping out of windows of the buildings as it became dark outside rather early after a blistering afternoon.

PTI

