Don't Look At Army As Job Provider: Gen Bipin Rawat

﻿
The General also warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2018
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-12-13T21:20:26+0530

The Indian Army should not be looked upon as a job provider organisation, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said in Pune on Thursday.

The General also warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

He assured all help to former and serving soldiers who have actually suffered disability in the line of duty.

"Aksar dekha gaya hai ki log Bhartiya Sena ko ek employment ka jariya manate hai, naukari hasil karane ka jariya (It is often seen that people feel the Army is a means of employment, a means to get a job.

or just type initial letters