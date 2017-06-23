Doklam Stand-Off: China's PLA Says Ready To Step Up Deployment, Asks India Not To Harbour 'Illusions'

In a strong warning to India, the Chinese military on Monday said it was ready to step up deployment on the plateau and demanded a withdrawal of Indian troops from disputed Doklam as the "basis" for resolution, according to reports.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) said it would "safeguard China's sovereignty whatever the cost", and asked India not to harbour any “illusions” about its resolve to protect China’s sovereignty, reported Hindustan Times and India Today.

“The willingness and resolve of China to defend its sovereignty is indomitable and we will safeguard our sovereignty whatever the cost,” defence ministry spokesman and deputy director-general of information office Col Wu Qian said in response to a question on the border row on Monday, reported HT.

The Chinese troops had undertaken emergency response measures and would step up deployment and drills in the area, he said.

The standoff between troops of India and China at Doklam area started after Bhutan, which has close diplomatic and military ties with India, protested to Beijing about the PLA troops building a road in the strategic location close to chicken neck tri-junction.

The latest warning comes just a few days after Liu Youfa, former Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, had said Indian troops deployed at the Doklam have three options: pull out voluntarily, be captured or be killed "should the border dispute escalates".

“According to what I understand of international law, when people in uniform get across the border to move into the territory of the other side, they naturally become enemies who will have to face three consequences: First, they can go out voluntarily, or they may be captured or when the border dispute should escalate, they may be killed,” Liu had said.

On Monday, Wu said: “The crossing of the mutually recognised international border by India is a serious violation of China’s territory and runs against international law.”

He was speaking at a convened briefing to mark the 90the anniversary of the PLA on August 1.

"We strongly urge the Indian side to withdraw its troops back from the border line of the two countries. This is the basis for settling the issue," he said, adding that "peace and security of border areas conforms with the interest of both Chinese and Indian people.

"We strongly urge the Indian side to take concrete measures to correct its errors and put an end to its provocative acts, and join with the Chinese side to jointly maintain peace and stability in border areas," he added, reported India Today.