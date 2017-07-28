The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:39 pm National

Delhiites Planning To Buy New Vehicles Will Get RC Book Delivered At Home

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhiites Planning To Buy New Vehicles Will Get RC Book Delivered At Home
FILE PHOTO/PTI
Delhiites Planning To Buy New Vehicles Will Get RC Book Delivered At Home
outlookindia.com
2017-07-28T17:46:22+0530

In what could come as a good news for Delhiites who are planning to buy new vehicles, the transport department is going to deliver RC(Registration Certificate) at doorsteps.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Delhi government is planning to make the entire process of registration  online and consumers will get their RCs by speed post.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking to the newspaper, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Currently, documents from the vehicle dealer are sent to the transport department after which the RC is prepared. We have now developed new software and the entire process will be online."

Vehicle owners will also be able to track the status of their registration through the new software. They will get regular updates by SMS.

Gahlot added that the initiative is a part of the transport department's endeavour to go online in a major way and reduce interface between the public and transport department, the report adds.

Amongst other documents that will be uploaded online will be trade certificates given to vehicle dealers and renewal of licences and permits such as All India Tourist Permit given to taxis.

It will also ease pressure off the transport department officials. "Every day 45,000 to 50,000 people visit these offices for various purposes," Gahlot said.

Last year, the Centre had decided to provide 'digital lockers' to safely  protect documents including driving licence and vehicle registration certificate (RC), reported Business Line.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis
Next Story : Karnataka Minister K.J George Files Defamation Case Against Arnab Goswami, Times Now
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters