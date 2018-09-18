Watch Daredevilry By Padma Award Winner: When Modi Got A Wish From 13,000 Ft Above

﻿
Shital Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.

18 September 2018
Padma Shri and parajumper, Shital Mahajan jumped off a plane at 13,000 feet, choosing to wish PM Narendra Modi in a unique way on his 68th birthday.
Shital Mahajan, an Indian parajumper, while holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narenrdra Modi, jumped off a plane from the height of 13,000 feet on Monday, in Chicago, USA.

After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook, writing "Wishing Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji on his 68th Birthday From 13000ft blue skies...with fellow Indian Skydiver Sudeep Kodavati taking videos."

Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.

"I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message on the internet.

