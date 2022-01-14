Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases Highest In 239 Days

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in 239 days. PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

2022-01-14T11:42:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:42 am

India added 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said. A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19.

An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.33 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 315 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,85,350 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,737 from Maharashtra, 50,369 from Kerala, 38,397 from Karnataka, 36,930 from Tamil Nadu, 25,271 from Delhi, 22,946 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,985 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI. 

COVID- 19 India Omicron variant Covid 19 Covid-19 Vaccination
