Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Criminal Proceedings Against Accused Can't Be Quashed Merely Because Others Not Charge Sheeted: SC

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said during the trial if it is found that other accused persons are not charge-sheeted, the court may array them as accused in exercise of powers under Section 319 CrPC.

Criminal Proceedings Against Accused Can't Be Quashed Merely Because Others Not Charge Sheeted: SC
Supreme Court, New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Trending

Criminal Proceedings Against Accused Can't Be Quashed Merely Because Others Not Charge Sheeted: SC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T21:11:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:11 pm

Criminal proceedings against an accused cannot be quashed merely because some of the persons who might have committed the offences are not charge-sheeted, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said during the trial if it is found that other accused persons are not charge-sheeted, the court may array them as accused in exercise of powers under Section 319 CrPC. “Merely because some of the persons who might have committed the offences are not charge sheeted, cannot be a ground to quash the proceedings against the accused charge sheeted after having found prima facie case against him after investigation,” the bench said in a recent order.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Suvarna Cooperative Bank Ltd against a Karnataka High Court order, which quashed criminal proceedings against a man for the offences under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) 420 (cheating) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Stories

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

The complainant bank filed a complaint before the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bangalore and an FIR was registered before the Chickpet Police Station under various sections of the IPC. On completing the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused number one in the case. The accused had approached the high court which quashed proceedings against him on the grounds that in the absence of original accused number two and three in the police report, the charge sheet could not have been filed against only accused number 1.

The apex court said in this case nothing has been further observed by the high court on merits and/or on the allegations against the accused number one. “Under the circumstances, the impugned judgment and order passed by the high court quashing the criminal proceedings against the respondent no.2 herein – original accused number one deserves to be quashed and set aside. “In view of the above and for the reason stated above present appeal succeeds. Impugned common judgment and order passed by the high court quashing the criminal proceedings against the accused number one is hereby quashed and set aside,” the bench said. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Supreme Court Indian Penal Code (IPC) Investigation High Court Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match. At the close of play on Day 4, the Proteas were 94/4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement