Uttarakhand Minister Seeks

The cow was the only animal that not only inhales oxygen, but also exhales it,' says state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
2018-09-20T10:41:56+0530

The Uttarakhand Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday, seeking the status of "rashtra mata" (mother of the nation) to the cow.

The resolution will be sent to the Centre. It was moved by state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya and passed unanimously after it got the support of both the Opposition and treasury benches.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Arya claimed that the cow was the "only animal that not only inhales oxygen, but also exhales it", and spoke at length about the "medicinal qualities" of cow urine.

"The cow is treated as an incarnation of motherhood. The cow's milk is scientifically considered the best for newborn after his mother's milk," the minister said.

Giving the status of "rashtra mata" to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, she added.  

