Cops To Be Probed For Making Teen With Stab Wounds Wait For Paper Works

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a probe into an incident where a stabbed teen was made to wait inside the police station in Ghaziabad, as police completed the documentation formalities before sending him to a hospital.

Last week, the video of a teen bleeding profusely inside a police station in Ghaziabad received a huge attention in the social media.

#Ghaziabad: Injured minor boy roaming around at Vijay Nagar police station, seeking police help on July 14 @htTweets pic.twitter.com/rUccxHDtxf Advertisement opens in new window July 15, 2017

According to a Hindustan Times report, Qadir (14), from Vijay Nagar had reached the police station around 11 am on Friday with a stab wound on his hand. The disturbing images in the video showed how the boy roamed around for 20 minutes at the police station complex bleeding profusely.

#Ghaziabad: Police behavior of Vijay Nagar personnel with injured boy and his mother as they are sent to hospital on July 14 @httweets pic.twitter.com/FdHjr2bq4y — Peeyush Khandelwal (@journopk) July 15, 2017

“I was speaking on my mobile and some neighbours arrived who snatched my phone. I resisted and one of them stabbed me,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting Qadir.

Advertisement opens in new window

A case under Section 299 (Culpable Homicide, with the intention of causing severe bodily injury as is likely to cause death ) has been registered against the attacker and legal proceedings are underway.

“We have set up an inquiry into the incident. Actually, the officials were busy preparing the documentation which is to be sent to the hospital for medical examination. But the officials were expected to have shown proper behaviour and should have attended to the injured boy. We will fix up the responsibility of the officials after the inquiry,” HT quoted Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).