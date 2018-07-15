Cop In UP Fails To Prevent Cow Smuggling, Files Complaint Against Himself

In a bizarre incident, Meerut station house officer (SHO) has filed a complaint against himself and others for failing to prevent cow smuggling in the area of his jurisdiction.

Rajendra Tyagi, station house officer (SHO), and his team, soon after recieving information about the gau kashi (cow slaughter) in Chhatari village, rushed to the spot and a clash with the accused followed. They managed to escape, Mr Tyagi told news agency ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The beat constable hadn't filed a report and no timely action was taken. Therefore, I took responsibility of the incident and filed a complaint against myself and two others for failing to take preventive measures," said Tyagi.

Rajendra Tyagi said that before taking charge of the Kharkoda police station, he framed a rule that action will be taken against erring officers.

"I had introduced a concept that cop will be responsible if action isn't taken against a crime. If there is any theft or murder in the area of a concerned beat constable, then the onus would be on that specific constable," he said .

"Also, if this negligence is recorded for more than two times then action will be taken against him," he added.

Till date, the SHO has filed complaints against six police constables. He had also filed a lawsuit against 19 who were caught taking bribe.

ANI