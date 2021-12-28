Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Cong will repeal anti-conversion legislation immediately after coming to power in K'taka

Calling the "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021" popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill as "anti-constitution" and "draconian", he said the Congress too is opposed to religious conversion by force or through inducement.

Cong will repeal anti-conversion legislation immediately after coming to power in K'taka
Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion bill will be repealed within a week after Congress comes to power. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

Cong will repeal anti-conversion legislation immediately after coming to power in K'taka
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T10:59:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:59 am

The Congress party will repeal the proposed contentious anti-conversion legislations immediately after coming to power following the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

"We will repeal it hundred per cent, we will do it within a week after coming to power. We will repeal and throw it in the first session," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Responding to a question about BJP planning to pass an ordinance implementing the anti-conversion bill that is yet to be passed by the legislative council, he said, ordinance route is used during emergency situations. "What is the emergency now?"

"It is being brought in with a mal-intention, targeted at a particular religion. Our party is also opposed to religious conversion by force or through inducements. There are already provisions in the constitution and IPC to take action against such conversion," he added.

The Karnataka Assembly last week passed the Bill during the recently-concluded winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, amid protest by opposition parties. The Bill however, is yet to become a law as it is pending for tabling and passage in the Legislative Council.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Further alleging that the bill is part of BJP's conspiracy to divert the attention of the people from several key issues, by raising such emotive subjects and to polarise the society.

He also questioned the provisions of the bill that calls conversion by marriage as illegal. "If a boy and girl from different religion fall in love and get married, is it conversion, is it against the constitution? It my right to love and marry any one, prohibiting it is unconstitutional," the former CM added.

The bill provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The bill also makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion there shall be a 3-10 year jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court.

Wherever the family court is not established, the court having jurisdiction to try such a case, on a petition presented by either party thereto against the other party of the marriage. The offence under this bill is non-bailable and cognisable.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Siddaramaiah Karnataka Anti-Conversion Law Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement