Chhattisgarh Government Sets Up Judicial Commission To Probe Cow Deaths

The Chhattisgarh government has set up a judicial commission to probe the death of large number of cows at three state-aided cow shelters recently.

The single member commission, headed by retired District and Session Judge A K Samantray, will probe the sudden deaths of cows at Shagun Gaushala in Rajpur village (Durg district), at Phoolchand Gaushala in Godmarra village and Mayuri Gaushala in Rano village (Bemetara district), a General Administration Department (GAD) official here said today.

The panel would submit its report within three months of the issuance of a gazette notification on its constitution, he added.

The probe panel would focus on six points including how many livestock had died and reason behind their deaths; whether these incidents could have been averted and who all are guilty.

Also, what measures should be taken to improve management in cowsheds so that such incidents are not repeated in future and reforms to be taken to make the system of registration, grant approval and monitoring of Gaushala more effective, he added.

The Commission will also look into the measures required to ensure continuous systematic management in cowsheds and the necessary legal provisions required to enforcement of such measures, he added.

The Raman Singh government has come under sharp attack from the opposition Congress over death of cows in the three state-aided cow shelters.

While Shagun Gaushala was being run by BJP leader Harish Verma in Durg, the two others cowsheds were being operated by his close relatives.

According to the state officials, over 200 cows died in these cowsheds between August 16 to August 18 due to alleged "starvation and lack of care".

Five persons, including Verma, have been arrested in connection with the deaths. After the incident came to light, the state government had suspended nine personnel of the animal husbandry department, including two deputy directors.

The state government has also formed a cabinet sub- committee, comprising four state ministers, to review the arrangements at cow shelters across the state following these incidents.

