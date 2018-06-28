Five Killed As Chartered Plane Crashes In Mumbai's Suburb

A chartered plane crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai where a construction work was going on, killing at least 5, and injuring two others.

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft, which took off from the Juhu airstrip, crashed in the Jagruti Nagar area of Ghatkopar, police said.

#Mumbai chartered plane crash: 5 people, including 4 people on board, have died. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UIAyN9aP0e — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Bodies of two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board & one person on the ground have been recovered.

DGCA team on way to Mumbai for a preliminary investigation into the plane crash, DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar said, adding that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash.

Refuting reports that the plane belonged to the UP government, Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi told news agency ANI the state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY aviation.

#WATCH: A chartered plane crashes near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where a construction work was going on. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ACyGYymydX — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

"The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," he said.

The police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot. Bodies of those killed were taken to the nearby Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, an official said.

A fire brigade official said, "Our control room got a call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed at the site to launch the rescue operation. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed."

The police cordoned off the area, the officials added.

