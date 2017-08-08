Chandigarh Police Find CCTV Footage Showing Varnika Kundu Being Chased In White SUV

CCTV footage in the case of the woman allegedly stalked by the son of Haryana BJP State President, and his friend, has been retrieved by the Chandigarh Police, a day after it was asserted they are under no pressure and are working with "an open mind" to solve the case.

“The Chandigarh Police have retrieved footage of five CCTV cameras on the route, capturing the chase of victim’s vehicle by the alleged vehicle of the accused,” a Chandigarh Police officer told the Hindustan Times. The footage showed the victim’s car being followed by a white SUV, he reportedly said.

The footage now found by the Chandigarh police appears to corroborate the statement of the victim.

The Congress had earlier accused the centre of 'conspiring to hush up' the case and had sought the resignation of BJP State President Subhash Barala, father of accused Vikas Barnala.

However, the BJP ruled out his resignation, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar saying the BJP state unit chief had "nothing to do with incident".

AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala had alleged the Chandigarh Police comes directly under the Union home ministry and they are trying to protect Haryana State BJP president Subhash Barala and his son, co accused in stalking the radio-jockey.

Surjewala said the police was saying that the footage of CCTV cameras, showing the stalking incident was not available.

"Even before you have registered a case under correct sections, the CCTV footage has gone. Does it not show that the Union government is giving diktats to protect the Haryana BJP president and his son?" he said.

On allegations that six CCTV cameras on the route were non-functional, Senior Superintendent of Police Eish Singhal had replied, "I can brief about this only when the technical analysis is complete."

"We are analysing every single camera on that road stretch. When technical analysis is complete, details will be put before you," he had said.

Haryana BJP State President Subharsh Barala's son Vikas (23) and Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the woman, daughter of a senior IAS office, here. However, both the accused were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident had come to light when the woman, around 28 years of age, called up the police on Friday night, complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five kilometre from Chandigarh right up to a point in the Union Territory, adjoining Haryana's border.