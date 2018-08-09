The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 August 2018 Last Updated at 6:16 pm National

Cabinet Approves Changes In Triple Talaq Bill, Provision Of Bail Added: Report

Now, a woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue
Outlook Web Bureau
Cabinet Approves Changes In Triple Talaq Bill, Provision Of Bail Added: Report
Under the amendments cleared on Thursday, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail, the sources said.
File Photo: PTI
Cabinet Approves Changes In Triple Talaq Bill, Provision Of Bail Added: Report
outlookindia.com
2018-08-09T18:16:09+0530

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives, sources in the government said.

Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties.

Under the amendments cleared on Thursday, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail, the sources said.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Divorce, Separation, Talaq Muslims National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Justice Rajendra Menon Takes Charge As Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters