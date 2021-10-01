Business Upturn Ties Up With Cision PR Newswire

Indian news publisher Business Upturn group of portals has entered into a partnership with premier US-based news distributor Cision PR Newswire.

Under the partnership, Business Upturn portals will publish content produced by Cision PR Newswire, covering multiple topics. The group will facilitate synergy between the two companies for news dissemination extending across various countries, including India, United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

"This is an important step forward and drives more value to the news industry. With a user community which runs into millions, the partnership brings to the table a significant share of internet news readership under one umbrella," informs Vipul Sipani, founder, Business Upturn.

"The collaboration will help Business Upturn and Cision PR Newswire explores a wider audience base and create meaningful social experiences for readers," he adds.

For the record, the Business Upturn group, with its array of various websites and portals, covers news from India and around the world, featuring a wide range of topics including business, entertainment, sports, real estate, national and international news, luxury, travel and tourism.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, news from Business Upturn's parent portal is available on prominent news distribution platforms such as Google News, Dailyhunt and Flipboard.

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact.

With its offices spread across 24 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and regions of the Asia-Pacific, Cision PR Newswire has a reach of 3,000 newsrooms across 170 countries.