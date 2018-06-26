The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:09 pm International

Brexit Bill Becomes Law, Allowing UK To Exit European Union

Outlook Web Bureau
Brexit Bill Becomes Law, Allowing UK To Exit European Union
AP Photos
Brexit Bill Becomes Law, Allowing UK To Exit European Union
outlookindia.com
2018-06-26T20:11:13+0530

The EU Withdrawal Bill, which is also known as the Brexit Bill, on Tuesday became law after Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval.

"I have to notify the House in accordance with the Royal Assent Act 1967 that her Majesty has signified her royal assent to the following acts. European Union Withdrawal Act 2018," Sputnik International quoted Commons Speaker John Bercow as telling lawmakers, during a session of the house.

The UK PM Theresa May called the moment "historic." She has also called passing of the Bill by the House of Lords "a crucial step in delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit - the Brexit people voted for."

Advertisement opens in new window

The bill was finally approved after months of debate. The bill transfers decades of European law onto British statute books.

On June 21, the House of Lords of the UK Parliament approved the EU Withdrawal Bill. Following the vote, the Bill was set to receive the so-called Royal Assent to gain the status of a law.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau London Brexit Law & Legal International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : All Girls Of Hisar Government School Fail In Class 10 Board Exam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters