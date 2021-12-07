Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

We recommend the top three books by popular Indian Authors Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', and Anagha Ratish. These are the books you must read this December, irrespective of the genre you usually prefer.

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Trending

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T18:40:00+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 6:40 pm

 Many books and a lot of content are available these days for people of all backgrounds and age groups. The problem of plenty gives rise to a lot of choice headaches. Most readers thrive on honest book recommendations. We recommend the top three books by popular Indian Authors Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', and Anagha Ratish. These are the books you must read this December, irrespective of the genre you usually prefer. Here we go:


Brand New Start By Mainak Dhar

Brand New Start: Fast-Start your Career with the Power of Personal Branding was born out of mentoring conversations the author had with young people whose careers were impacted in the early days of the COVID lockdowns. As Dhar began chatting with them, helping someone with their resume, helping someone else prepare for an interview, or helping someone choose between different career options, he found himself repeating common themes- the importance of doing something because it's a good fit for you versus chasing someone else's definition of success; learning how to differentiate yourself versus just depending on labels of degrees and designations; and how to be more intentional in showing up at key 'moments of truth'. Dhar began asking himself a question, "Wouldn't it be more helpful to more people if I could pull these thoughts together in the form of a book, which helped people, especially those early in their careers, realise how important it was to be more intentional about building an authentic, differentiated and compelling personal brand as a cornerstone of their career success?"

Bloomsbury India published brand New Start in early 2021, and Dhar was delighted at the response from readers. "Every time I hear from a reader who has thought differently about his or her career or felt like they were better equipped to choose by reading Brand New Start, I feel like the book has served its purpose."

Besides becoming an Amazon bestseller, the book went on to win accolades on the international stage. It won Gold at the Non-Fiction Awards, hosted by the Non-Fiction Author's Association in the United States in the Self-Help category, and Bronze in the Readers Favourite Awards in the United States. Dhar says, "I don't write for awards, though they do serve as a welcome source of encouragement. What matters is making a positive impact on readers through my ideas and books."

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Dhar is a unique combination of a bestselling novelist with over twenty books to his credit and a seasoned corporate leader- an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, with twenty-five years of experience in blue-chip multinationals, and currently the CEO for India & South Asia with a leading MNC. That interesting mix of the deep leadership insights of a CEO and engaging storytelling of a veteran raconteur is what makes Brand New Start a refreshing and unique read.

Krikos: The Vertical Horizon By Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious'

Science Fiction is a niche and not everyone's cup of tea. Well, is it? This Indian SciFi by author Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious' is to shatter this norm altogether. Packed with Action, Drama, Romance, Tech and the element of thematic suspense, Krikos: The Vertical Horizon takes you eons into the future when the Earth doesn't exist and human beings are residing on an artificial space-station. The station- which also inspired the book's name, i.e. 'Krikos', is larger than the Sun and has the Sun at its core as its primary source of power. Therefore, it is also called a Star-Eater.

The book has two storylines running in parallel, one about the creation of the Krikos and the second where the massive station moves through space and time to explore the Universe. The warriors of Krikos will face unprecedented circumstances, and even their nuclear-powered rifles and swords (called Gladiuses) are barely a match for what's coming their way. All rests on the hero Krawn Xanethius and the centuries-old diary written by the creator of the Krikos- Flex.

Rishabh has meticulously stitched the timelines into what has turned out to be an easy to understand Sci-Fi gem. Published by Leadstart Publishing in 2021, what makes this book better because it is the first of six planned books in the Krikos Universe. The sequels written by Rishabh will take the journey of humankind through the unknown forward, making us see the unseen, feel inexplicable, and imagine the impossible.

A World Of Intricacies By Anagha Ratish

This winter, a World of Intricacies is the perfect book to curl up with. It is a collection of poems and haikus about various things, ranging from hope to the idea of good and evil to how fickle time is. They are, to put it simply, the slightly philosophical ramblings and musings of a poet who can't stop herself from wondering. The poems are written in simple language but sometimes describe beautiful and harsh truths. The book is available on all leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Barnes and Noble.

The author, Anagha Ratish, has received critical acclaim from top reviewers for her books and is an avid reader who has been writing short stories since she was seven. She has just finished writing her third book, the second part of the Celestia Chronicles trilogy. She is now working on many other projects, juggling her time between schoolwork and her other passions, ballet and music. Anagha has also been featured on various reputed platforms.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

The Colossal Amount Of Eva Menta's Followers Made Her A Notable Instagram Celebrity*

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement