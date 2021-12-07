Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Many books and a lot of content are available these days for people of all backgrounds and age groups. The problem of plenty gives rise to a lot of choice headaches. Most readers thrive on honest book recommendations. We recommend the top three books by popular Indian Authors Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', and Anagha Ratish. These are the books you must read this December, irrespective of the genre you usually prefer. Here we go:



Brand New Start By Mainak Dhar

Brand New Start: Fast-Start your Career with the Power of Personal Branding was born out of mentoring conversations the author had with young people whose careers were impacted in the early days of the COVID lockdowns. As Dhar began chatting with them, helping someone with their resume, helping someone else prepare for an interview, or helping someone choose between different career options, he found himself repeating common themes- the importance of doing something because it's a good fit for you versus chasing someone else's definition of success; learning how to differentiate yourself versus just depending on labels of degrees and designations; and how to be more intentional in showing up at key 'moments of truth'. Dhar began asking himself a question, "Wouldn't it be more helpful to more people if I could pull these thoughts together in the form of a book, which helped people, especially those early in their careers, realise how important it was to be more intentional about building an authentic, differentiated and compelling personal brand as a cornerstone of their career success?"

Bloomsbury India published brand New Start in early 2021, and Dhar was delighted at the response from readers. "Every time I hear from a reader who has thought differently about his or her career or felt like they were better equipped to choose by reading Brand New Start, I feel like the book has served its purpose."

Besides becoming an Amazon bestseller, the book went on to win accolades on the international stage. It won Gold at the Non-Fiction Awards, hosted by the Non-Fiction Author's Association in the United States in the Self-Help category, and Bronze in the Readers Favourite Awards in the United States. Dhar says, "I don't write for awards, though they do serve as a welcome source of encouragement. What matters is making a positive impact on readers through my ideas and books."

Dhar is a unique combination of a bestselling novelist with over twenty books to his credit and a seasoned corporate leader- an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, with twenty-five years of experience in blue-chip multinationals, and currently the CEO for India & South Asia with a leading MNC. That interesting mix of the deep leadership insights of a CEO and engaging storytelling of a veteran raconteur is what makes Brand New Start a refreshing and unique read.

Krikos: The Vertical Horizon By Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious'

Science Fiction is a niche and not everyone's cup of tea. Well, is it? This Indian SciFi by author Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious' is to shatter this norm altogether. Packed with Action, Drama, Romance, Tech and the element of thematic suspense, Krikos: The Vertical Horizon takes you eons into the future when the Earth doesn't exist and human beings are residing on an artificial space-station. The station- which also inspired the book's name, i.e. 'Krikos', is larger than the Sun and has the Sun at its core as its primary source of power. Therefore, it is also called a Star-Eater.

The book has two storylines running in parallel, one about the creation of the Krikos and the second where the massive station moves through space and time to explore the Universe. The warriors of Krikos will face unprecedented circumstances, and even their nuclear-powered rifles and swords (called Gladiuses) are barely a match for what's coming their way. All rests on the hero Krawn Xanethius and the centuries-old diary written by the creator of the Krikos- Flex.

Rishabh has meticulously stitched the timelines into what has turned out to be an easy to understand Sci-Fi gem. Published by Leadstart Publishing in 2021, what makes this book better because it is the first of six planned books in the Krikos Universe. The sequels written by Rishabh will take the journey of humankind through the unknown forward, making us see the unseen, feel inexplicable, and imagine the impossible.

A World Of Intricacies By Anagha Ratish

This winter, a World of Intricacies is the perfect book to curl up with. It is a collection of poems and haikus about various things, ranging from hope to the idea of good and evil to how fickle time is. They are, to put it simply, the slightly philosophical ramblings and musings of a poet who can't stop herself from wondering. The poems are written in simple language but sometimes describe beautiful and harsh truths. The book is available on all leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Barnes and Noble.

The author, Anagha Ratish, has received critical acclaim from top reviewers for her books and is an avid reader who has been writing short stories since she was seven. She has just finished writing her third book, the second part of the Celestia Chronicles trilogy. She is now working on many other projects, juggling her time between schoolwork and her other passions, ballet and music. Anagha has also been featured on various reputed platforms.