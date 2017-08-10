Bollywood Actor Sitaram Panchal Dies After 3-Year-Long Battle With Cancer

After fighting a three-year long battle with kidney and lung cancer, Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal breathed his last on Thursday morning at his residence in Mumbai. He was 54 years old.

He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness early in the morning. Panchal's condition had deteriorated in the past 10 months.

His last rites will be conducted on Thursday evening.

Sitaram, who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with 'Bandit Queen,' was best known for his work in films like 'Peepli Live', 'Pan Singh Tomar', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' and 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Sitaram Panchal, who was bed ridden for almost a year, sometime back took to his Facebook account, asking for monetary help in order to afford proper treatment for kidney and lung cancer. (ANI)