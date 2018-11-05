BMW 8 Series Convertible Unveiled; Will Rival S-Class Cabriolet

The 8 Series convertible will go on sale in the international market in March 2019.

Like the coupe, the convertible will also be available in two variants: M850i xDrive and 840d xDrive

BMW might launch the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India, which is expected to be showcased soon

BMW unveiled the 8 Series coupe in June 2018. Now, four months later, the German carmaker has taken the roof off the flagship coupe and has unveiled the 8 Series Convertible. It is scheduled to go on sale in the international markets in March 2019 and will be offered in two variants: 840d xDrive and M850i xDrive.

As far as the design is concerned, the convertible looks identical to its coupe counterpart save for the electrically foldable soft-top roof which can be operated at the touch of the button. BMW claims the roof opens and closes in 15 seconds can be operated up to 50 kmph.

On the inside as well, the convertible looks identical to the coupe. It gets BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, which can also be controlled by the traditional rotary dial, steering-mounted buttons, voice control and gestures. The 8 Series Convertible is also equipped with features such as pop-up wind deflector in the rear and neck warmers integrated into the front head restraints. Where the deflector is offered as an standard equipment, neck warmers are optional.

BMW is also offering driving assistance systems with 8 Series Convertible. It gets high beam assistant, collision warning, lane departure warning and lane change warning, speed limit info, rear cross traffic alert and parking assistant including reversing assistant as standard. Optional features on offer include active cruise control system with stop & go function, driving assistant professional including steering and lane control assistant, lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection, evasion aid, distance information, priority warning and Wrong-way warning systems and parking assistant plus with surround view, top view, panorama View and remote 3D view.

BMW will also offer telephony with wireless charging, BMW Display Key, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Heat Comfort package, active seat ventilation, automatic soft-close function for the doors, glass applications for selected controls as optional on the new 8 Series convertible.

As far as engines are concerned, like the Coupe, the Convertible is also available with two options: 840d xDrive and M850i xDrive. The 840d xDrive is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that makes 320PS/680Nm. The M850i xDrive, on the other hand, gets a V8 petrol that produces 530PS/750Nm. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels via a 4WD system. BMW claims that 840d can go from 0-100kmph in 5.2 seconds while the M850i can do the same in 3.9 seconds. Both the versions have a top speed of 250kmph.

The 8 Series Convertible also gets adaptive M suspension and active steering as standard, while active roll bars is an optional fitment. Other optional offerings include M Sport package. The 840d gets a front apron with extra-large air intakes, distinct side skirt and rear apron design, 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport braking system, multifunction seats, M leather steering wheel and illuminated door sills with M logo. The M850i xDrive convertible, on the other hand, gets a front spoiler extension, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport braking system, exclusive exterior elements in Cerium Grey, interior trim strips in stainless steel mesh design and illuminated door sills with a model badge.

As mentioned above, the 8 Series Convertible will go on sale in the global markets in March 2019. There’s no official confirmation about India launch. In India, we expect BMW to offer the Gran Coupe version of the 8 Series, which might make a better case for a market like ours. If the Convertible comes, we expect it to arrive only in the second half of 2019. If launched, it will be imported in India as a CBU, which means it might be priced around the Rs 2 crore mark. The 8 Series Convertible rivals the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet.

