Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
BJP To Have Party Offices In Every Mandal Of Assam: Himanta

The ruling BJP is aiming to construct offices in every mandal across Assam to strengthen its organisational base, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

2021-11-25T14:31:06+05:30
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 2:31 pm

Addressing party workers after a meeting with the office-bearers here, Sarma said though the BJP has been present in Assam for several decades, it did not consider having offices at the local level from the organisational point of view.

"BJP came into prominence in the last two decades and it marched at a rapid pace from 2014 onwards. The party did not focus on having its offices at the district level initially, but today we are targeting to have our offices in every district headquarters," he added.

Earlier during the day, Sarma inaugurated the BJP Bongaigaon district office in presence of the party's state president Bhabesh Kalita.

"Now, we want to go to the mandal level. Our next target is to have party offices in each mandal of Assam. For that, we will need finances and we hope that people will contribute generously," the chief minister said.

He announced a lifetime contributory fund for party well-wishers, starting at Rs 50 per person, which will be launched in January.

"To have a strong organisation, we need to build our worker base and then we are required to construct offices. So, we need to equally focus on the funding part," Sarma said.

He also visited the district office of BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and interacted with the party workers.

"...urged them to take steps for taking government welfare schemes to the grassroots," Sarma tweeted.

He also visited the proposed site of the Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 542 crore at Majgaon-I in Bakhrapara village, over an area of around 152 bighas (over 50 acres).

The chief minister also took stock of the construction of an engineering college in Sanyasi Hill in Bongaigaon.

"I directed the authorities to complete the construction within the stipulated time," he tweeted.

With PTI inputs.

