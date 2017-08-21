The Website
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:30 pm National

BJP Registers Big Win In Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Polls In Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena finished second securing 22 seats, followed by the Congress Party with 10 and the other independent candidates got two seats.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T19:30:34+0530

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday swept away the Municipal polls of Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, capturing 61 seats out of the 95.

The Shiv Sena finished second securing 22 seats, followed by the Congress Party with 10 and the other independent candidates got two seats.

Surprisingly, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not even manage to open its account in the civic polls, who last time had secured the second position with 26 seats from here.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation went to polls on August 20 and recorded around 47 percent turnout.

The voting was held for 94 seats, out of 95 as one unopposed seat has already been won by the Congress candidate. (ANI)

