Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Bill On CA, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Referred To Standing Committee

Sitharaman had introduced the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lower House on December 17.

Bill On CA, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Referred To Standing Committee
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Member of the Lok Sabha. | PTI Photo/PIB

Trending

Bill On CA, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Referred To Standing Committee
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T21:18:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 9:18 pm

Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred a Bill to amend the laws governing chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries to a standing committee for more scrutiny. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the proposal for referring the Bill to the panel. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had requested that it be referred to the standing committee. He further said the standing committee should submit its report in the coming Budget session.

Sitharaman had introduced the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lower House on December 17. The Bill seeks to strengthen the disciplinary mechanisms in place at the respective institutes -- the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Strengthening the disciplinary mechanisms, providing provision for time-bound disposal of cases against the members of the three institutes, addressing the conflict of interest between the institutes' administrative and disciplinary arms, and enhancing overall accountability are the Bill's key objectives. Chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries come under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, respectively.

Related Stories

Should Govt Reopen Schools Amid Omicron Scare? Here's What 10 Parents Say

On account of changes in the country's economic and corporate environment, it has become necessary to amend the Acts. "Further, recent corporate events have put the profession of chartered accountancy under considerable scrutiny," according to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill. In recent years, the role of certain chartered accountants has come under the scanner following various corporate frauds coming into light.

The amendments to the Acts have been proposed on the basis of recommendations made by a high-level committee that was set up by the Corporate Affairs Ministry to examine the existing provisions in the Acts for dealing with the cases of misconduct in the three professional institutes. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India are the three professional institutes and they also have the powers to take disciplinary action against their respective members. The recommendations were aimed at "strengthening the existing mechanism and ensuring speedy disposal of the disciplinary cases".

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The amendments would enhance accountability and transparency by providing for the audit of accounts of the institutes by a firm of chartered accountants to be appointed annually from the panel of auditors maintained by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Another objective is to provide autonomy to the council of the respective institutes to fix various fees. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Lok Sabha Chartered Accountants/Auditors Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Finance Minister Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement