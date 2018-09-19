Bihar Make Winning Return To Domestic Cricket, Beat Nagaland In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related Stories His Fight To The Finish

Bihar returned to domestic cricket with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Nagaland in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Anand on Wednesday.

Back to the domestic fold after a gap of 18 years, Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar's 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Bihar last played in a domestic competition in 2003, in the Ranji Trophy.

Babul's knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation.

After Ranjan's departure, the No 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav Kumar joining the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in match-winning 130 unbroken partnership.

Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab's 79 from 69 balls (12x4, 2x6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8.

In May earlier this year, the Supreme Court directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in May, earlier this year to include Bihar state teams in all BCCI tournaments from the new season, starting in September.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a contempt plea filed by Aditya Verma of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) against BCCI officials for ignoring earlier court orders.

BCCI failed to include Bihar for domestic tournaments last season despite Supreme Court's directive.

Then, BCCI had told the court that Bihar was not included for tournaments like Vijay Hazare Trophy last season as there were two rival claimants for running the state unit – CAB and Bihar Cricket Association (BCA).

(With PTI inputs)