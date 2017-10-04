BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi Appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor For University

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi will be the officiating vice-chancellor after current incumbent Girish Chandra Tripathi proceeded on indefinite leave, two months before his tenure comes to an end.

Tripathi, who is scheduled to retire on November 30, went on leave yesterday citing personal reasons.

According to sources, Girish Chandra Tripathi has handed over the charge to the Registrar, who will hold the additional responsibility till a new vice-chancellor is appointed.

Advertisement opens in new window

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters today that the university has received Girish Chandra Tripathi's application and has confirmed that he is on indefinite leave.

According to the BHU Act, if the university head goes on leave, the Rector will act as the head and in the Rector's absence, the varsity Registrar will assume charge as vice- chancellor.

Girish Chandra Tripathi is under fire for his alleged mishandling of student protests last month.

He proceeded on leave came amid indications from top HRD Ministry sources that the central government was upset with the manner in which he handled the entire episode, including a protest by women students of BHU following an incident of alleged harassment.

Last month, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent in BHU, one of the 43 central universities in the country.

The ministry has already put out an advertisement inviting applications for the post of vice-chancellor.

PTI