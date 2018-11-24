Best Destinations For Birding Holidays In India During Winter

When was the last time you observed a bird closely? Well, on a trip to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat it was a wonderful feeling waking up to the chatter of the birds. Visiting the birds in its natural habitat has its own charm. If you are a birding enthusiast do not miss the fun of bird watching during the months of November, December, January, February and early March. India’s rich natural landscape has been a shelter for various birds from all around the world. And mind you, birding can be a fantastic hobby if you are a nature lover and have a lot of patience. Here are a few places in India where you can go birding.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Gujarat is a haven that offers the experience of bird watching in all its glory. The Rann of Kutch is a great place for birding starting from the month of December to March. Its avian diversity includes an eclectic mix of beautiful birds including flamingos, pelicans, waterfowl, waders, crab plovers, sociable lapwings, gulls and terns that flock to various destinations. Besides these, desert specialties such as Great Indian and macqueen’s bustard, grey hypocolius, white-browned bush chat and Asian Desert Warbler make Gujarat the bird capital of India. Bird watching in the Rann of Kutch is one of the most exciting things on the bucket list of all travelers and tourists. The Modhva village is famous for its flamingo colonies. The Rann of Kutch is the resting place for different migratory birds and is home to 200 species of birds.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Karnataka

Ranganathittu is a good place for birding throughout the year. Though, the best time to visit this place is in the months of January and February. The best way to go bird watching is by taking a boat down the Cauvery river which will take you to the bird colony. The place is home to 170 species of birds like Asian openbill storks, common spoonbills, woolly-necked storks, black-headed ibis', Indian shags, river terns to name a few. If you want to be really lucky with bird watching, then you must wake up early in the morning before the place gets too crowded because birds enjoy their solitude.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

Popularly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this place hosts thousands of birds, especially during the cold winter months. You will find over 230 species of birds here. This is an ideal place if you enjoy both walking and birding. If you feel tired there are cycle rickshaws and horse buggies to take you inside the park. The place is known for its mesmerizing scenic beauty with colonies of birds and beautiful sunrise. The place is absolutely pollution free and an ideal destination for those who want to run away from the maddening crowd.

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Since Ladakh is remote and isolated, it is home to many bird species. Despite the harsh weather, the place is home to around 310 species of birds. In the Suru Valley, you will be able to spot rare birds like the long-billed bush, warbler, white-tailed ruby throat, fire capped tit and little forktail. The region around Rizong Monastery is known for species like brown dipper, Eurasian, sparrowhawk Accipiter nisus and wallcreeper tichodroma muraria. The Nubra valley and Pura valley are also known for its rare species.

Mangalajodi Ecotourism, Odisha

Located on the northern banks of Chilika lake, Mangalajodi hosts around 3,000 species birds. The best thing about this place is that it is the villagers of this place who take care of the eco-tourism and takes the tourists on birding trips. The villagers here believe that protecting the eco-system is their primary duty. They take the birding enthusiasts on their boats so that they can have a close view of the birds. Winter months are the best time to visit this place as migratory birds can be spotted during this time of the year.

Things to carry for Birdwatching

* Binoculars: Don’t forget to carry your binoculars because it is difficult to spot birds with your naked eyes.

* Field Guide: This will help you in spotting the birds.

* Camera: Preserve the bird watching experience in your memory by capturing it in your camera.

* Comfortable clothing: Wear comfortable clothes and shoes so that it is easy for you to walk. Avoid bright clothing. Ideally, your outfit should blend with the environment.

* Sunscreen lotion: Just because it is winters, that doesn’t mean you will not apply and reapply the sunscreen lotion. Remember winter sun is equally harmful.

* Comfortable bags: Carry a comfortable bird watching bag so that it is easy to move around with it and you can keep your water bottle, snacks and other essentials.