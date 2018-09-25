Bajaj Pulsar 220 F With ABS Spotted

Bajaj seems to be working hard towards equipping all the models under its Pulsar range with ABS by the end of the year. The Pune-based manufacturer has already launched the Pulsar RS200, NS200 and the NS160 with a single-channel ABS as standard. Even the Pulsar 150 was spotted testing with the essential safety net a couple of days ago. Read more about it here. Now, spy shots of the Pulsar 220F equipped with a single-channel ABS up front have emerged online, indicating that it could be launched soon. The test mule also sports revised graphics, a blacked-out end can and a new engine cowl.



Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the bike is likely to remain unchanged. It is powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.93PS at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm at 7000rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.





The test mule sports the same suspension setup as the current model as well - conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shocks at the rear. Anchoring the bike is a single 260mm disk brake up front and a single 230mm unit at the rear. Its 17-inch five-spoke alloys come shod with a 90/90-section front tyre and 120/80-section rear unit.



The additional equipment is likely to hike the price by around Rs 8,000. Currently, the Pulsar 220F retails for Rs 96,448 (ex-showroom Delhi). The scramble to equip motorcycles with ABS is the result of the government’s order that requires all two-wheelers above 125cc to be equipped with ABS (bikes) or CBS (scooters) right off the shelf starting April 2019.

