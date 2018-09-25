﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Bajaj Pulsar 220 F With ABS Spotted

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F With ABS Spotted

The Pulsar 220 will the fourth bike in Bajaj’s lineup to receive ABS as standard

25 September 2018
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F With ABS Spotted
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F With ABS Spotted
outlookindia.com
2018-09-25T17:13:59+0530

Bajaj seems to be working hard towards equipping all the models under its Pulsar range with ABS by the end of the year. The Pune-based manufacturer has already launched the Pulsar RS200, NS200 and the NS160 with a single-channel ABS as standard. Even the Pulsar 150 was spotted testing with the essential safety net a couple of days ago. Read more about it here. Now, spy shots of the Pulsar 220F equipped with a single-channel ABS up front have emerged online, indicating that it could be launched soon. The test mule also sports revised graphics, a blacked-out end can and a new engine cowl.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the bike is likely to remain unchanged. It is powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.93PS at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm at 7000rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.



The test mule sports the same suspension setup as the current model as well - conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shocks at the rear. Anchoring the bike is a single 260mm disk brake up front and a single 230mm unit at the rear. Its 17-inch five-spoke alloys come shod with a 90/90-section front tyre and 120/80-section rear unit.

The additional equipment is likely to hike the price by around Rs 8,000. Currently, the Pulsar 220F retails for Rs 96,448 (ex-showroom Delhi). The scramble to equip motorcycles with ABS is the result of the government’s order that requires all two-wheelers above 125cc to be equipped with ABS (bikes) or CBS (scooters) right off the shelf starting April 2019.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Bikes Bajaj Motorcycle Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Divya Dutta: Industry No More Stuck On One Hero
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters