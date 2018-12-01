Bajaj Dominar 400 Non-ABS Discontinued

Bajaj Auto has discontinued the non-ABS variant of the Dominar 400 in the wake of declining sales of the same. The non-ABS variant used to retail for Rs 1.48 lakh, while the ABS variant continues to be sold at Rs 1.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). With most customers willing to pay the extra price for the added safety net, the former had not been available for quite some time and now has been removed from the official website as well.

We expect Bajaj to launch an updated version of the Dominar 400 next year. It is likely to get USD forks and DOHC configuration for the engine. Speaking of updates, it received a small visual refresh earlier this year with two new colours and golden rims being the main changes of the lot.

It is based on the same perimeter frame that the Pulsar 200 twins use, while its engine is derived from the KTM 390 Duke’s motor, albeit detuned to make it less peaky. With an output of 35PS and 35Nm, it is the most powerful Bajaj motorcycle till date.

Coming back to the updated Dominar 400 slated for next year, Bajaj Auto will have to price it aggressively. With competition significantly more cut-throat than in 2016, only an aggressive price tag will help it make a strong case amongst rivals like the recently launched Jawas, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and the Mahindra Mojo.

