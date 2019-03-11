Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 Official Accessories Launched: Engine Guard, USB Charger And More

All the accessories are available at authorized Yamaha dealerships.

List includes tank pad, skid plate, seat cover, pillion footrest, engine guard and sticker set for the bodywork.

Prices range from Rs 175 to Rs 800.

Accessories are compatible with both FZ FI and FZ-S FI Version 3.0.

Yamaha has launched a host of official accessories for both the FZ-FI and FZS-FI Version 3.0. These range from practical add-ons to cosmetic accessories. Aesthetic enhancements include a tank pad (Rs 175) to protect the tank from scratches and a sticker set priced at Rs 800, with decals for the fuel tank, tank extension, side and tail panels.

For added practicality, there’s a flat metal pillion footrest (Rs 400) and a handlebar-mounted USB charger priced at Rs 750. Despite its steep asking price of Rs 750, the USB charger does not come with a mobile phone holder. So you’ll either have to have a long USB cable reaching all the way to your pant pocket or will have to invest in an aftermarket phone holder.

Yamaha is also offering a small bash plate for Rs 300 to protect the underbelly from debris. There’s also an engine guard on offer for Rs 800, and it comes with rust protection coating as well. To protect the seat from dust, you can buy a black seat cover which costs Rs 300.

All these parts can be bought and fitted to your bike at authorised Yamaha dealerships. Unfortunately, there are no performance-enhancing accessories on the list yet. Powering the FZ Version 3.0 range is the same engine as the previous generation bike. The 149cc air-cooled fuel-injected engine makes 13.2PS at 8000rpm and 12.8Nm at 6000rpm. For safety, it comes with a single-channel ABS as standard.

The FZ-FI Version 3.0 is priced at Rs 95,350, while the FZS-FI will set you back by Rs 97,350 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The only difference between the two bikes is the inclusion of chrome highlights on the fuel tank and engine cowl in the FZS variant, and different colour schemes. The motorcycle goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and Honda CB Hornet 160R.

Source: zigwheels.com

