Revolt Ties Up With GoMechanic To Offer Service Support

In a bid to expand its service centres in India, Revolt has joined hands with Gurugram-based firm GoMechanic. All that the customers have to do is to book an appointment on GoMechanic’s website or smartphone application. Moreover, Revolt will train GoMechianic’s staff on how to service and repair Revolt’s electric motorcycles - the RV400 and the RV300.

Apart from servicing your Revolt, select GoMechanic workshops will also have battery swapping stations, making it easier for the bike maker to expand its charging infrastructure. Currently, GoMechanic offers an option of pick-up and drop service for four-wheelers, but whether it will do the same for Revolt is yet to be known. As of now, Revolt motorcycles are available in Delhi and will be available in Pune in the coming weeks.

Press Release

GoMechanic inks Services and Maintenance partnership with Revolt Motors, India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle maker

New Delhi, September 4, 2019: GoMechanic, India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centres aiming to streamline the unorganized automobile repairs and maintenance sector in India, today announced a services & maintenance partnership with Revolt Motors, makers of India's first AI-enabled electric motorcycle. The partnership is part of the “Electric Future” ethos for which GoMechanic will be making major infrastructure renovation at its workshops to accommodate dedicated EV servicing bays. In the first phase, GoMechanic will extend service infrastructure through its network of workshops across Delhi. A select few of these workshops will also host state-of-the-art battery swapping infrastructure and there will be training by Revolt of its mechanics and technicians for EV diagnosis, service and repairs.

Announcing the partnership, Amit Bhasin, Co-Founder, GoMechanic, said, “We are thrilled to be the servicing and maintenance partner of India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle maker. And grateful to Revolt team for the belief in GoMechanic model. This partnership is a key element of our ‘Electric Future’ Ethos since we believe EVs will be the norm in Indian market sooner or later. It places us ahead of all players in this market in having a high quality servicing & maintenance infrastructure for EVs.”

In his comments, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp, said, “As an emerging brand, it is critical for Revolt to give consumers a hassle-free after-sales experience to ensure stickiness and generate word of mouth. We are happy to have found a great partner in GoMechanic in this ambition and we are confident that our customers will enjoy complete peace of mind by owning India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle.”

Source: zigwheels.com