New Toyota Camry India Launch In Mid-January 2019

New-gen Camry set to launch in the second half of Jan 2019. Toyota dealerships in Delhi suggest launch date to be 18 January 2019

Based on the new TNGA platform that also underpins the Lexus ES 300h

Teased on the Indian website, it will be available with a hybrid powertrain only

Will rival the Honda Accord Hybrid

Expected to be priced over Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

A few days ago, we had reported that Toyota is planning to launch the eighth-gen Camry in India in January 2019. CarDekho can now confirm that the luxury sedan will go on sale in the second half of January 2019. Delhi-based Toyota dealerships suggest the launch is scheduled for 18 January 2019.

Toyota has also partly revealed the new Camry on its Indian website. It calls it “The All New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle 2019” confirming that it’s the hybrid powertrain that’s coming our way. Its predecessor was offered with both petrol and hybrid powertrains initially.

The new Camry is based on the TNGA platform that also underpins the seventh-gen Lexus ES 300h which was launched in India earlier this year. The new Camry is 35mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, which measures 4850mm X 1825mm X 1480mm (LxWxH). It also has a 50mm longer wheelbase at 2825mm.

Under the bonnet, the new Camry Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 178PS of power 221Nm of peak torque. It will be supplemented by an 88kW electric motor, taking the combined power output to 211PS, 6PS more than the predecessor. Like its predecessor, the new Camry will be equipped with an e-CVT gearbox.

On the features front, the international-spec Camry gets nine airbags, lane departure alert, traction control, ABS with EBD, blind spot monitoring system, pre-collision system, rear cross-traffic alert, hill launch assist and radar-based cruise control. Other features on offer include automatic LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), eight-way adjustable and ventilated front seats, a three-zone climate control, a wireless mobile charging pad, a head-up display, reclining rear seats and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

All the above-mentioned features are expected to make their way into the India-spec model as well, save for the radar-based cruise control system.

The new-gen Camry is expected to be priced at a 5-6 per cent premium over the previous-gen Camry. The outgoing Camry Hybrid was priced at Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), so the new version is likely to be priced around the Rs 40 lakh mark.

At that price, the new Camry will rival the Honda Accord Hybrid in India. Skoda and Volkswagen also have their conventional offerings in the same segment, the Skoda Superb and the Volkswagen Passat.

Source: cardekho.com