Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-litre Diesel Vs Mahindra Marazzo Vs Renault Lodgy Vs Honda BR-V: Spec Comparison

The Ertiga now gets the Ciaz’s 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It’s rivals already offer 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

New engine is makes 5PS and 25Nm more than old unit.

1.3-litre DDiS 200 engine will be available till stocks last.

All MPVs feature here only come with manual transmissions.

When Maruti Suzuki introduced the second-gen Ertiga in India in November 2018, it decided to offer the MPV with the ageing 1.3-litre DDiS 200 engine sourced from Fiat. However, it was known that the carmaker was developing a 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine for its popular models. First introduced in the Ciaz facelift, the new engine is now finally available with the Ertiga MPV as well. Meanwhile, the carmaker has said that the Ertiga powered by the 1.3-litre engine will be on sale until stocks last.

So let’s compare how the new diesel engine on the Ertiga compares with older unit as well as other 1.5-litre engines that power similarly priced people movers in the country, shall we?

Engine (Diesel)

The Ertiga’s new diesel engine is more powerful and torquier than the smaller 1.3-litre unit that it will eventually replace. However, it is still not the most powerful or torquey engine in the company of its rivals. The Marazzo takes the credit for that. However, it is the second most fuel efficient engine here after the smaller 1.3-litre unit that comes equipped with Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid system. It must be noted that all the vehicles on the list are only available with a manual transmission.

Prices

The Lodgy offers the least expensive base variant while the BR-V’s base variant is the most expensive. The Ertiga (1.5) has the least expensive top-spec variant, apart from its smaller displacement version. The Marazzo, on the other hand, has the most expensive top-spec variant.

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga powered by the new 1.5-litre unit continues to be the same as before.

Source: cardekho.com