Incoming: More Launches From Hero This Month!

One of the scooters will be the Maestro Edge 125.

The other scooter is the 2019 Hero Pleasure 110.

The Pleasure was recently spotted at an ad shoot.

Expect competitive pricing for both the scooters.

At the launch of the XPulse 200 twins and the Xtreme 200S, Hero MotoCorp revealed that it will launch two new scooters on May 13. These include the Maestro Edge 125 and the 2019 Pleasure 110. Interestingly, the latter was spotted at what looked like an ad shoot some time ago. You can head here for all the details.

Apart from the revised design, the 2019 Pleasure 110 will be powered by a 110cc engine for added power and compliance with future emission norms. In all probability, it could be the same engine as the 110cc Duet. This motor makes 8.15PS at 7500rpm and 8.7Nm at 5500rpm, which is 1.15PS and 0.6Nm more than the Pleasure’s current powerplant.

The Maestro Edge 125, on the other hand, is likely to be equipped with fuel injection and the engine will share the same platform as the Destini 125. However, this scooter is likely to have a slightly sportier state of tune. For reference, the Destini’s 124.6cc single-cylinder motor generates 8.8PS at 6750rpm and 10.2Nm at 5000rpm.

While fuel injection technology will be indispensable to comply with future emission norms, Hero could offer a carb variant at least up until the end of March 2020. From April 1, 2020 onwards, the Indian automotive space will move up to BS 6 emission norms.

This upcoming scooter could also offer a front disc brake option, something that you don’t find on its 110cc cousin. The underpinnings are likely to be the same as the outgoing model, with telescopic forks at the front and a single-shock absorber at the rear.

All these changes are likely to result in a price hike of about Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 over their predecessors. At present, the 110cc Maestro Edge is priced from Rs 51,530 for the base variant while the Pleasure will set you back by Rs 45,100. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The Maestro Edge 125 will go up against the TVS NTorq 125 and Honda Grazia. On the other hand, the upcoming Pleasure will rival the Honda Activa-i, TVS Scooty Zest and Yamaha Ray-Z.

2019 Hero Pleasure Image Credit: Mumbai Mirror, Sachin Haralkar

Source: zigwheels.com