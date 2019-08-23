Hero Electric Optima And Nyx Extended Range Variants Launched

The standard variants of the two scooters come with a range of around 50km.

The newly introduced variants get double the range of their predecessors.

Hero Electric says the two scooters are eligible to receive FAME II benefits as well.

Hero Electric has launched the Optima ER and Nyx ER, which are essentially extended-range variants of the standard models. The former is priced at Rs 68,721 and the latter costs Rs 69,754 (both, ex-showroom pan-India). One of the main concerns for mass adoption of EVs is range anxiety. A simple workaround for this is to have extra batteries, and that’s exactly what Hero Electric has done with these variants.

While the standard variants get a claimed range of 50km per charge, the extended range versions come with double the range (110km for the Optima ER and 100km for the Nyx ER). This is thanks to their twin lithium-ion battery setup. These batteries can be charged completely in around four hours. Hero Electric offers a standard 3-year warranty on both the scooters, including the batteries.

Older variant shown for representation

While this solution seems to be simple and, to an extent, cost-effective when compared to developing a single battery with better range, it comes at the cost of weight. At 83kg for the Optima ER and 87kg for the Nyx ER, the scooters weigh around 10kg more than the standard variants. Here's Hero Electric’s statement regarding the launch:

Press Release:

Hero Electric launches extended range variants of Optima and Nyx

Hero Electric Optima ER and Nyx ER are now eligible for FAME II benefits

Hero Electric recently inaugurated its new corporate office in Bangalore to strengthen its network and presence in the southern part of the country

Hero Electric to have over 1000 touchpoints by 2020

Hero electric has aggressive plans to expand its product portfolio for B2B sector

New Delhi, 19 August 2019: Biggest electric vehicle brand in India, Hero Electric, today officially launched its two new e-scooters; Optima ER and Nyx ER (Extended Range) further expanding its range of heavy duty and high-speed e-scooters in India. The Optima ER and Nyx ER are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships for INR 68,721 (ex. PAN India) and INR 69,754 (ex. PAN India) respectively.

Commenting at the occasion Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”

The company further announced the inauguration of its new corporate office in Bangalore as part of its expansion plan in southern India to diversify its operations and strategically plan the new consumer touchpoints in the country. Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has extensive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

With the launch of Nyx ER, the company has extensive plans to introduce heavy duty products catering to myriad requirements of the B2B sector thereby expanding its offerings for the commercial segment. Hero electric products are best suited for commercial usage as they require lesser investment and have zero carbon emissions.

As the largest maker of electric vehicles in India, Hero Electric is in sync with the government’s vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India and will invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles. Going forward, all high-speed products from Hero Electric will also be eligible for FAME II benefits and coupled with the lowered GST rates, will make Hero Electric products more attractive and affordable for the customers.

Hero Electric scooters are the perfect match for people who are two-wheeler aspirants and want to switch to clean mobility, with options ranging from lightweight to high-speed performance scooters, so both the first-time buyers and enthusiasts have a variety of scooters to choose from. The e-scooters from the company are gender agnostic with designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle and offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions. Hero Electric will continue to innovate in this space and lead the electric mobility in the country.

Source: zigwheels.com