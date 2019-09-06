Evolet Hawk Faired Electric Motorcycle: Image Gallery

During the launch of their Polo, Polo Pony and Derby electric scooters, Evolet also showcased its upcoming electric products. Among this was an interesting looking faired electric motorcycle called the Hawk. Evolet says the upcoming electric two-wheelers will be launched within the next three to 4 months. Here’s a closer look at the Hawk.

The Hawk gets a full fairing. While the Revolt RV400 and RV300 are the first electric motorcycles to be launched in India, the Evolet Hawk could very well be the first fully-faired electric motorcycle to be launched here.

The front fairing and headlamp design looks similar to the previous-generation Suzuki Gixxer SF 150.

It gets a sporty mass-forward design with a sharp tail section. The number plate holder looks ungainly and out of place on the motorcycle.

You get premium looking 3D emblems that feature a brushed aluminium finish.

The headlamp has a projector setup. For added sportiness, you have a sharply raked windscreen and fairing-mounted mirrors.

The Hawk gets a proper clip-on handlebar setup. The full-digital instrument console looks similar to the one on the previous generation Suzuki Gixxer.

The battery pack has vents on the side for better airflow. While Evolet has not divulged technical details about the bike, we expect it to be closer to the Revolt RV300/400. This could mean a range in the region of 150 to 180km. Expect the hub-mounted electric motor to deliver a top speed in the region of 80kmph.

Suspension setup includes telescopic forks and rear monoshock. Interestingly, the motorcycle gets twin discs at the front and a single disc at the back. When launched here, the tyres could be locally sourced units from the likes of MRF.

Source: zigwheels.com