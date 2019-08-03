Ather Scooters Are Now More Affordable

The GST on electric vehicles was reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent recently.

Ather has decided not to withhold the GST benefits and offer the customers the tax relief.

Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad are the next cities on Ather’s expansion radar.

Owning an electric vehicle has become more affordable as the Indian government has reduced the GST rates on EVs from 12 to 5 per cent. As a result of this move, Ather has been able to reduce the on-road prices of its scooters in both cities that it currently sells in. You can now buy the 450 for Rs 1.13 lakh in Bangalore and Rs 1.22 lakh in Chennai, while the 340 is now priced at Rs 1.02 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh in each city respectively. The reduction in GST has roughly translated to a saving of Rs 9,000.

The reduction in the overall pricing still does not change the fact that the Ather scooters are premium offerings. However, as an early adopter for future tech, this does ease the burden on them. Ather is still working on the updated leasing options for the two scooters in both cities. But we expect only a slight drop in monthly charges.

Here’s what the company’s official press release states:

Ather scooters now available at lower price point post GST rate reduction

Prices drop by INR 9000 for the Ather 450

The reduced GST rate on electric vehicles from 12% to 5% is applicable across all FAME II certified EVs including Ather scooters – Ather 340 and Ather 450.

The new on road price for Ather scooters are as below

At present, Ather scooters are available in Bengaluru and Chennai. Ather plans to begin operations in other major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Pune and 30 other cities by 2023.

Item Bangalore Chennai Ather 340 Ather 450 Ather 340 Ather 450 Rate Value Rate Value Rate Value Rate Value Accessible value (Ex - Factory) â‚¹114,090 â‚¹127,293 â‚¹117,090 â‚¹130,293 + GST 5.0% â‚¹5,705 5.0% â‚¹6,365 5.0% â‚¹5,855 5.0% â‚¹6,515 Ex Showroom price (w/o Subsidy) â‚¹119,795 â‚¹133,658 â‚¹122,945 â‚¹136,808 + Road tax (KA 0%, TN 4%) 0.0% â‚¹0 0.0% â‚¹0 4.0% â‚¹4,918 4.0% â‚¹5,472 + Smart card fee & RTO registration Fixed â‚¹511 Fixed â‚¹511 Fixed â‚¹600 Fixed â‚¹600 + RTO - Road safety tax Fixed â‚¹500 Fixed â‚¹500 Fixed â‚¹250 Fixed â‚¹250 + Insurance (Indicative) Fixed â‚¹5,613 Fixed â‚¹5,778 Fixed â‚¹5,690 Fixed â‚¹5,826 On-road price (without Subsidy) â‚¹126,419 â‚¹140,447 â‚¹134,402 â‚¹148,956 (-) Govt of India FAME Incentive Fixed -â‚¹23,959 Fixed -â‚¹26,732 Fixed -â‚¹23,959 Fixed -â‚¹26,732 On Road Price (With Subsidy) â‚¹102,460 â‚¹113,715 â‚¹110,443 â‚¹122,224

