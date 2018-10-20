Asian Champions Trophy, India Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming, TV Guide And Brief History

In the 175th installment of the storied India-Pakistan hockey rivalry, the continental giants will face off in a round-robin match of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

Last time the the two teams met at the 2018 Asian Games, India beat Pakistan 3-2 to win the bronze medal play-off in Jakarta. It was in continuation of India's recent domination in the fixture.

But looking back, it's Pakistan that have enjoyed the domination. For the record, Pakistan have won 82 times in those 174 meetings. India have won 61 times, and out of those 18 have come since 2010 in 34 matches.

Both the teams have opened their respective campaigns with comfortable wins. India conducted a clinic for the hosts Oman in a 11-0 romping, while Pakistan beat South Korea 3-1.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 20 (Saturday)

Time: 10:40 PM IST (9:10 PM Local Time)

Venue: Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, Oman

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India: SINGH Harmanpreet (1), SINGH Dilpreet (2), SINGH Jarmanpreet (4), KHADANGBAM Kothajit (5), KUMAR Surender (6), SINGH Manpreet (7/C), SINGH Gurjant (9), SINGH Mandeep (11), UPADHYAY Lalit (14), SINGH Hardik (15), PARATTU Sreejesh (16/GK), SUMIT (17), SHANGLAKPAM Nilakanta (18), PATHAK Krishan (19/GK), KUMAR Varun (22), SINGH Gurinder (23), SINGH Akashdeep (27), SINGH Akashdeep (29)

Pakistan: BUTT Imran (1/GK), ALI Mubashar (3), RIZWAN Muhammad (4), ARSHAD Toseeq (5), ABBAS Tasawar (6), IRFAN JR. Muhammad (7), IRFAN Muhammad (8), SHAN Ali (10), RIZWAN Muhammad (11/C), ABBAS Mazhar (12/GK), BILAL Aleem (13), BHUTTA Umar (14), BUTT Ammad (16), ZUBAIR Muhammad (17), ATIQ Muhammad (18), QADIR Muhammad Faisal (20), AHMAD Ajaz (23), MAHMOOD Abu (27)