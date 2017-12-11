As 'Virushka' Set To Tie The Knot, Here's A List Of Cricketers Who Married Bollywood Actresses

Amidst the buzz over the nuptials of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, both were seen leaving for Italy at the Chhatrapati International Airport, Mumbai on Thursday.

The grand ceremony is expected to be held at Borgo Finocchieto, a luxury villa in Tuscany, in central Italy.

Kohli marrying his long-time girlfriend is just another addition to the list of Bollywood actress getting hitched to Indian cricketers. A few weeks back, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan got married to Chak De actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Advertisement opens in new window

Here's a list of marriages between Bollywood actresses and Indian cricketers:

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge

The former left-arm Indian pacer walked down the aisle with Sagarika Ghatge last month which was followed by a grand wedding reception.

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech

Last year, the left-hander cricketer got married to British-Mauritian model and actor Hazel Keech at the dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in Duffera village on Sirhind-Chandigarh Road in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra

Harbhajan tied the knot with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra in the year 2015, in a grand Punjabi-style wedding in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Advertisement opens in new window

Sangeeta Bijlani- Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin had married model and actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. However, their marriage broke in 2010.

Sharmila Tagore - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore tied the knot with former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, in a Nikah ceremony held on 27 December 1969.