Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Arvind Kejriwal: Why Free Treatment Ok For Ministers, Not For Masses

Taking a dig at his political rivals over their "freebie" remarks, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked why it is fine for ministers to get free treatment while the same facilities if provided to the people are criticised.

Arvind Kejriwal: Why Free Treatment Ok For Ministers, Not For Masses

Trending

Arvind Kejriwal: Why Free Treatment Ok For Ministers, Not For Masses
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T14:08:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 2:08 pm

"Four thousand units of electricity is free for every Minister, if he gets free electricity, then it is not a 'freebie'; but when I give 200 units of free electricity to the people of Delhi, then it is called a 'freebie'," Kejriwal said at Advocates' Conference organised by the Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell on Wednesday.

The AAP government is frequently targeted by its political rivals for dols to Delhi voters in the guise of free electricity, water, travel for women in buses, among other schemes.

"The opposition party leaders say, where will the money come from? All the ministers and officials who used to loot money together, we stopped that loot. All that money which used to be stolen from the government, we started distributing that money to the public, he said, adding, "There is a lot of money with the government, but these people have fooled the public that there is no money."

Related Stories

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities

"He informed that the Delhi Cabinet had passed a life and medical insurance scheme to all lawyers on December 18, 2019, no one in the world knew then that Covid-19 would hit us. Nearly Rs 12.25 crore were given under the life insurance scheme to the families of 122 lawyers who lost their lives during Covid-19. Nearly 1,220 lawyers have used the medical insurance scheme at the time of Covid for which Rs 7.25 crore was released."

"A rumour about the duration of this scheme has been going around -- people are wondering whether this scheme is applicable only for a year. But we will keep this scheme running. Work is being done to overcome any hindrances that have come up. Talks and negotiations with LIC are also in the process currently, which will definitely be successful."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"After this the scheme will easily be extended and a few lawyer friends of ours, whom I found out were unable to register earlier, can register soon as we will reopen the portal," the AAP Chief added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal India New Delhi Delhi - NCR Delhi AAP Government AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi CM Healthcare
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement