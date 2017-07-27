The Website
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:26 am National News Analysis

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani To File Rajya Sabha Nomination From Gujarat Today

Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat's Naranpura constituency.
Outlook Web Bureau
File-PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani are scheduled to file their nominations for August 8 Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat today at 11 a.m.

The Parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced that party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Shortly after concluding the board meeting, BJP leader and Union Minister J.P. Nadda made the announcement.

"The Parliamentary board has decided to field our party chief Amit Shah and Textile and I&B minister Smriti Irani for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat's Naranpura constituency.

Nadda also said that BJP's woman tribal leader Sampatia Uike, from Mahakoshal region, Madhya Pradesh will be fielded in the Rajya Sabha by-election from the state. 

With ANI Inputs

