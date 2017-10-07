Amarnath Attack: HM Singh Calls Up J&K CM Mufti, Governor, Seeks Details

Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls up J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N.N. Vohra over the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

Singh has also sought details of the attack from the CM and Governor and has directed directs officials to ensure foolproof security in the future.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag today.

Advertisement opens in new window

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred.

"In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured," the official said.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine.

The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

With PTI Inputs

Further Details Awaited