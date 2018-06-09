After Jignesh Mevami, Umar Khalid Receives Death Threat, Files Police Complaint

JNU student leader Umar Khalid has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, a senior official said on Saturday.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani too alleged on Friday that he has received death threats from Pujari.

On Friday, Khalid approached the police with a complaint over the threats and a case was registered, the police official said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

Khalid tweeted he has asked for police protection.

"Filed a complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding Ravi Pujari's death threat to Jignesh and me. He said that I am on his HIT LIST! I have asked for police protection, given the fact that this is the same person who had previously also issued similar threats of killing me in Feb 2016 (sic)," he said.

In 2016, Khalid's father Syed Qasim Illyas Rasool had filed a police complaint, claiming he received a phone call "threatening to kill" his son if he doesn't leave the country.

The previous incident happened when when the police was looking for Khalid in connection with the sedition case filed against him, former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly organising an event against the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Mevani, the Vadgam legislator, claimed that he has been receiving similar threats over the three days and the latest came on his old mobile number, which is currently being used by his associate Kaushik Parmar.

"Today again I received a threat call on my original number from a person introducing himself as Ravi Pujari from Australia, and he also sent a text message, saying - Stop giving provocative speech or will shoot you. Umar Khalid is also in my list," Mevani tweeted.

According to Parmar, he received a call from a person claiming to be Pujari, who asked him whether he had read the text message.

"In that message, sent from another number, the person warned Mevani to stop giving provocative speeches, saying otherwise he will shoot Mevani.

"He even said that student activist Umar Khalid is also on his hit list," Parmar told PTI.

Mevani claimed that this was the third death threat he had received in as many days.

Parmar has informed the police in Banaskantha district about the latest alleged threat call. He had lodged a complaint about the first threat call on June 6.

"As we are already investigating the case after the FIR was registered on June 6, we will include this fresh incident in the ongoing probe," said Sub-Inspector R P Zala.

On June 6, Parmar, who manages Mevani's office in Vadgam and carries a mobile phone with the MLA's old number, lodged a complaint that a person who identified himself as "Rajvir Mishra" called him and threatened to shoot Mevani.

Yesterday, Parmar claimed that someone called from the same number again and threatened that Mevani should "get ready to pay the price".

(With PTI inputs)