After Complaints, HRD Minister Assures NEET Question Paper Will Be Same for All Languages

After complaints from non-Hindi, non-English students, union human resource development minister, Prakash Javadekar, has assured that the question papers for medical entrance examination, NEET, will be the same for all languages.

His statement has come after students who appeared for NEET in vernacular languages this year complained about facing tougher questions than the ones set in English and Hindi.

The minister has said question papers in vernacular languages for NEET will be mere translation of the question papers in English.



The Human Resource Development minister was replying to a question about a recent complaint by West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee that students appearing for medical entrance examination in vernacular languages this year had faced tougher questions than the ones set in English and Hindi.



"The vernacular question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) — all-India entrance examination for medical colleges — will just be translation of the question paper in English," he told reporters here yesterday.



Asked about 'one nation one test' policy for engineering courses, the Union minister said, "We are yet to take a call on this issue. It is in discussion stage."

(PTI)